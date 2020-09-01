A photo of Riya Chakraborty has surfaced on social media, which has raised many questions. Actually, this photo is from two days before the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Riya Chakraborty posted this photo with Mango Cake. Also tagged Shruti Modi on it. Fans say that this house looks like Sushant, in which Riya has clicked the photo. Let us tell you that Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself on the morning of 14 June.

Riya Chakraborty had told in a recent interview that she did not go to Sushant’s house after 8 June. This photo of Riya Chakraborty is fast becoming viral on social media. Fans are saying that Sushant’s house is seen behind in the photo. The window is of Sushant’s house. That is, Riya did not go to her house. Riya’s statement is being denied. With this, the fans are tagging Sushant’s sisters and asking if this is true? If yes, then verify it.

According to the reports, it is being said that Riya Chakraborty was at Sushant’s house on June 12, there is no evidence about it. It may also be that this photo was taken earlier and the post was made on another day. The news is coming that Riya Chakraborty will take action against Sushant’s family. She is accusing him of spreading false statements and wrong things. Riya says that it is a injustice to spread wrong things when the Investigation is going on and everything is being placed before the Supreme Court.