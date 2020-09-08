CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case is going on Riya Chakraborty is constantly being questioned in this case. On Monday, Riya has lodged a complaint against Sushant’s sister Priyanka and Dr Manohar Lohia Hospital doctor Tarun Kumar. He has alleged in his complaint that Priyanka was giving medicines illegally to Sushant by making fake medical prescription. Now Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has given her response in this matter.

Shweta Singh Kirti responded to Riya and tweeted, “Nothing can break us, certainly not a false FIR at all.” Social media users commenting on Shweta’s tweet giving their reactions Huh.

Riya Chakraborty has lodged her complaint to the Mumbai Police, stating that at the behest of Sushant’s sister Priyanka, Dr Tarun Kumar had given depression drugs to the actor without investigation, which is a crime. Doctor Tarun Kumar is a cardiologist by profession, yet he made a fake prescription of depression medicines related to mental diseases. In such a case, apart from Priyanka Singh, a case should also be registered against Dr. Tarun Kumar.

Please tell that NCB has questioned Riya Chakraborty for 14 hours in two days in Sushant case. According to the officials, today i.e. on Tuesday, Riya Chakraborty will be questioned again for the third consecutive day and NCB has summoned for this. Riya Chakraborty hangs the sword of arrest in Sushant Singh case. Earlier, his brother Shouvik Chakraborty is already in the custody of NCB in the drugs case.