In an interview to a TV channel a few days ago, Riya Chakraborty denied her involvement in the drug deal. However, when Riya’s brothers Shouvik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant were interrogated, Riya’s direct name in drug buying and selling started coming up. Riya’s brother Shouvik has also admitted that he had bought drugs at Riya’s behest.
Riya Chakraborty turned from her own point
Even though Riya has spoken of herself having no connection with drugs, but when NCB questioned Riya, Riya has admitted that she had bought drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. However, Riya still maintains that she has never used drugs. However, after rigorous questioning, Riya has now admitted that she has been consuming cigarettes and alcohol, but she has not yet admitted to taking drugs. Now 2 teams of NCB are simultaneously questioning Riya as well as Shouvik, Samuel and Deepesh to arrive at a conclusion by combining their statements.
Riya may be arrested
Before Sunday’s interrogation, Riya’s lawyer made a statement that Riya Chakraborty was ready to give arrest. Since then, it was being speculated that Riya might be taken into custody. However, after Sunday’s interrogation, Riya was allowed to go home and was ordered to appear for questioning the next day. It is now being said that if Riya does not fully cooperate with the inquiry, she can be detained on the same basis on which Shouvik Chakraborty has been arrested.
Rhea Chakraborty’s phone opened secret – Riya Chakraborty was involved in illegal drugs business?
