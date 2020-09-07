Riya Chakraborty has been in trouble ever since drug chat surfaced in Sushant Singh Rajput case. An investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) revealed chats about drugs in Riya Chakraborty and Shouvik Chakraborty’s phone. The ED was handed over to the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). It then took over the investigation and took into custody several alleged drug peddlers related to the case. It is now believed that Riya Chakraborty may also be arrested.

Riya had earlier refused to join herself

In an interview to a TV channel a few days ago, Riya Chakraborty denied her involvement in the drug deal. However, when Riya’s brothers Shouvik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant were interrogated, Riya’s direct name in drug buying and selling started coming up. Riya’s brother Shouvik has also admitted that he had bought drugs at Riya’s behest.

Riya Chakraborty turned from her own point

Even though Riya has spoken of herself having no connection with drugs, but when NCB questioned Riya, Riya has admitted that she had bought drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. However, Riya still maintains that she has never used drugs. However, after rigorous questioning, Riya has now admitted that she has been consuming cigarettes and alcohol, but she has not yet admitted to taking drugs. Now 2 teams of NCB are simultaneously questioning Riya as well as Shouvik, Samuel and Deepesh to arrive at a conclusion by combining their statements.

Riya may be arrested

Before Sunday’s interrogation, Riya’s lawyer made a statement that Riya Chakraborty was ready to give arrest. Since then, it was being speculated that Riya might be taken into custody. However, after Sunday’s interrogation, Riya was allowed to go home and was ordered to appear for questioning the next day. It is now being said that if Riya does not fully cooperate with the inquiry, she can be detained on the same basis on which Shouvik Chakraborty has been arrested.