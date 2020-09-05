The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has stepped up its investigation at a rapid pace after the drugs angle surfaced in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. On Friday, the NCB detained Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda. On Saturday, Shouvik and Samuel have been sent to NCB remand by the court by 9 September. The NCB shared important information related to the case in a press conference after the court hearing.

Praised media support

Deputy Mutha Ashok Jain of NCB’s South West Region appreciated the support from the media in the case. He said that we are now investigating in this matter and more information will be revealed soon. Ashok Jain said that he is investigating the interstate and international connections in the drug racket. So far, 4 accused are in the remand of NCB after 2 accused came on remand today. He said that sitting face to face, some more things will come up in the inquiry. NCB has not given much information to the media yet, but they have said that when the time comes, the remaining information will be shared with the media.

Riya Chakraborty did not respond to the arrest

After the drug chat came to light, Riya Chakraborty’s important role in drug deal has come out in NCB investigation. NCB may interrogate Riya Chakraborty on Sunday. NCB officials have refused to answer any questions on Riya’s interrogation and her possible arrest. It is believed that Riya Chakraborty could be summoned for questioning on Saturday evening. Explain that in interrogation, Shouvik confessed that Riya Chakraborty had sought and used drugs in March 2020 from him. Apart from this, the payment of drugs was also done with Riya’s credit card. Riya Chakraborty can also be detained on this basis.

Action of NCB so far

The Narcotics Control Bureau, which is investigating the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, on Saturday after taking into custody two alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Kaizan Ibrahim, including Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda. Has introduced. The court has sent Shouvik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda to 5-day NCB custody till 9 September. However, the accused drug peddler Kaizan Ibrahim has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the court. There are 2 more accused drug peddlers named Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar in NCB custody who have been sent by the court in remand to NCB till 9 September.