Security arrangements have been tightened after Riya Chakraborty got bail from Bombay High Court. Police security has been increased outside Mumbai’s Byculla Jail. Lady officer has also been posted. However, after completing all the processors, Riya may get out of the jail in the evening. Because the order from the first High Court will go to the court of NDPS. Bell bond will be filled there. The guarantors about whom they have to put their documents. Those who are verified and then release a release order from the court which reaches the jail. It is evening in the whole processor. But the police administration has made full arrangements outside Byculla jail on its behalf.

Along with this, Mumbai Police also ordered the media not to chase Riya’s car. This is being done in view of Riya’s security. Let us tell you that after being in jail for almost a month, actress Riya Chakraborty has got bail in the drugs case. The Bombay High Court, while hearing Riya’s bail plea, granted Riya bail. At the same time, the bail pleas of Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty, Abdul Basit Parihar, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda have been dismissed. Here we are telling you five such conditions, due to which he got bail.

Talking on Riya Chakraborty’s bail, the NCB has said that they have not yet received a copy of the tax order. The statement issued by NCB said- “We have not received the order copy till now. After getting the order copy, we will study it. Also, on which the bail was given, it will also be studied. Then discuss with your legal team After doing so, it will be decided whether to appeal further or not.

