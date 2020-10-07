Bombay High Court Justice Sarang V Kotwal on Wednesday granted bail to Riya Chakraborty. She was jailed after a drug angle surfaced in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. However, the bail plea of ​​his brother Shouvik Chakraborty has been dismissed. All the Bollywood Syllabes also gave their reaction on this decision of the court. Syllabes expressed his opinion on Twitter. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who was demanding Riya’s release, tweeted, ‘Finaly !!! He got the vine. ‘

Alia’s mother tweetedFilmmaker Hansal Mehta, retweeting Anubhav’s tweet, wrote, ‘Go and rest a little girl.’ At the same time, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan also praised the court’s decision and posted a hand-folding emoji.

What did Taapsee say?

At the same time, Actress Taapsee Pannu tweeted, ‘Hopefully, his time spent in jail will satisfy the ego of many people who have completed their personal / professional agenda in the name of justice for Sushant. Pray that he should not be hostile to life ahead. Life is unjust but not over. ‘