The ongoing CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is now at a critical juncture. On the other hand, Narcotics Bureau is scrutinizing layers of drugs. In this case, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh are going to interrogate the NCB team. Riya Chakraborty, who is in Byculla Jail, has made several important revelations during interrogation in front of NCB. Riya has told that Sushant first took a heavy dose of drugs with Sara Ali Khan. Riya’s judicial custody ends on Saturday, September 21.

Sushant was afraid his career would end

Riya was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on 8 September. Whereas the trio had 35 marathon inquiries earlier. In this, Riya also gave the real reason for leaving Sushant’s house. In her confession, Riya said that Sushant was a drug addict and he could not get out of it even if he wanted to. Riya says that Sushant used to get scared very quickly. When he was falsely accused of Meetoo, he was very nervous. He felt that his career would end.

Sushant’s drug addiction increased after ‘Kedarnath’In her statement, Riya said, ‘Sushant’s addiction to drugs increased during the shooting of Kedarnath movie. He used to take drugs even before this film. Yes, earlier he used to take limited. But during Kedarnath he started taking more drugs. According to Riya, Sushant started becoming a ‘super party culture’ when he came to Mumbai, where drugs were consumed.

Sushant started taking lockdown and more drugsAccording to Riya, Sushant used to take 10-20 dopes of curated maruana i.e. ganja. When the news came that Sanjana Sanghi had accused him of Meatu, he got tense. He started taking more drugs. The drug consumption was further increased in the lockdown.

Sushant-Sara’s weight was increased when they returned from the shootRiya has claimed that Sushant stayed on the spot while shooting for the film ‘Kedarnath’, where drugs were easily and freely available. The whole set was taking drugs. According to Riya, cannabis causes a lot of hunger and is a weight gain. Sara Ali Khan and Sushant both gained weight when they returned from shooting for ‘Kedarnath’. Whereas in the environment in which shooting was taking place on the Himalayas, weight gain was impossible.