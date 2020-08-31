The CBI team is questioning Riya Chakraborty, the main accused in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The CBI questioned Riya on Monday for the fourth consecutive day and she has been summoned once again on Tuesday. At the same time, Riya has filed a complaint against the media for gathering inside her building.

Riya said – Media should not be an obstacle in their path

A Mumbai police officer has said, ‘Actress Riya Chakraborty has filed a complaint against the media for gathering inside her building. He asked the police to tell the media that he had become a hindrance in their path and acted according to constitutional rights.

Riya shared the video

Riya Chakraborty recently shared a video on her Instagram account. In this video, his father is shown surrounded by media personnel outside the premises of his house and it is shown in the video that the mediamen repeatedly surround him as his father moves. With this Riya said that my life and my family’s life are in danger.

Case filed against 6 people including Riya in Sushant’s death

Please tell that KK Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, had filed an FIR against 6 people including Riya Chakraborty in Patna. He had made several serious allegations against Riya including abetting Sushant to suicide, cheating him with money, stepping away from the family. Let us tell you that Sushant was found dead in Bandra house in Mumbai on 14 June. Earlier, Mumbai Police was investigating this case.