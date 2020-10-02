Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. During this time his flatmate Siddharth Pithani was present at the house. It is said that summons has been sent by the CBI investigating the Sushant case to record the statement of Siddharth Pithani under section 164 of the CrPC. There are reports that he met Riya Chakraborty a day before Sushant’s death (June 13). At the same time, Siddharth Pithani has dismissed reports of Riya and Sushant meeting.

Riya did not meet Sushant after 8 June

Speaking to our affiliate channel Times Now, Siddharth Pithani said that Riya Chakraborty had not met Sushant Singh Rajput after 8 June. When Riya left Sushant’s house. Siddharth Pithani further said that Riya had allegedly blocked Sushant on WhatsApp.

Sushant’s cook said party did not take place on 13

In many reports, it is being claimed that there was a party on the 13th on Sushant’s house and perhaps Riya Chakraborty also reached her house. However, Neeraj, the cook of Sushant, has clearly stated in his statement that neither on 13th date anyone came to meet Sushant nor there was any party at home.

Sushant’s friends will go on hunger strike

Fans protested at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, with the demand to convert Sushant Singh Rajput’s case into a murder case. Sushant’s friend Ganesh Hivarkar and X manager Ankit Acharya also participated in this Protest. Along with protecting both of them, they will also hold hunger strike in protest.

Sushant’s sister appealed

Shweta Singh Kirti, elder sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, had appealed to the fans of Sushant to gather at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. He wrote in tweeting, ‘Join and support the campaign today at Jantar Mantar … Keep in mind that masks must be applied, social distancing and follow local laws. Let’s raise the right questions and stand up for what is right. ‘