CBI is leaving no stone unturned in investigating the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. At the same time, Rhea Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty), the main suspect in Sushant’s case, is the number one target of the CBI these days. With every passing day, there is some big disclosure in Sushant case.

In Sushant Singh Rajput (Sushant Singh Rajput) case, connection of drugs regarding Riya is also coming to light. Because of this, Riya is being trolled on social media too. Let us tell you that Riya Chakraborty started her acting career 10 years ago. Riya made her Telugu film ‘Tunega Tunega’ debut in 2010, after which she got an opportunity to enter Bollywood from the movie ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’ in 2013. In this film, apart from Riya Chakraborty, Ram Kapoor and Saqib Saleem were in the lead roles. Riya had high hopes from this film but this film was a flop.

Then in 2014, Riya Chakraborty appeared in the film Sonali Cable, in which actors like Ali Fazal and Anupam Kher also appeared with her, but like her previous film, this film was shared by someone Not seen. Riya Chakraborty’s series of flop films never ended. Riya acted in 7 films in her career and all of them were flops.