Sushant Case: Riya Chakraborty arrives at police security after 10 hours of questioning, tells drugs chat right
Speaking to Mid-Day, Samuel said that he had been with Sushant from October 2018 to July 2019. He told that Sushant was also accompanied by Siddharth Gupta, Kushal Jhaveri, Abbas, Mushtaq, Sabir Ahmed in the Thailand trip. Samuel has also told that Sara Ali Khan went with Sushant in this trip.
Sushant’s father claims, ‘Riya was poisoning my son for a long time’
Samuel refutes Riya’s claim that Sushant had claustrophobia and used a drug called modafinil before boarding the flight. He said that he has traveled with Sushant many times and he never remembers that Sushant had taken any drugs before the flight. Samuel said that if Sushant were clotrophobic, he would get upset on the flight, but he would read books, listen to music or eat his favorite food during the flight. Samuel also said that he never saw Sushant taking chemical drugs while he was with Sushant.
Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, said, I wish! My brother would never have met Riya
.
Leave a Reply