In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, new claims and revelations are coming out every day. Riya Chakraborty made several claims in an interview to a news channel on the matter. However, Riya’s claims have been questioned by many people and there are those who have been close to Sushant. Samuel Haokip, Sushant’s friend, has also rejected Riya’s claim that Sushant was scared during the flight and used to take a drug called Modafinil before boarding the flight.

In December 2018, Sushant went on a trip to Thailand with his 6 friends. Riya claimed that Sushant had spent Rs 70 lakh in this trip. Samuel was also going to accompany Sushant on this trip but could not go due to personal reasons. Although Samuel did not say how much Sushant had spent on the trip, he has certainly rejected Riya’s claim that Sushant was afraid of flying.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Samuel said that he had been with Sushant from October 2018 to July 2019. He told that Sushant was also accompanied by Siddharth Gupta, Kushal Jhaveri, Abbas, Mushtaq, Sabir Ahmed in the Thailand trip. Samuel has also told that Sara Ali Khan went with Sushant in this trip.

Samuel refutes Riya’s claim that Sushant had claustrophobia and used a drug called modafinil before boarding the flight. He said that he has traveled with Sushant many times and he never remembers that Sushant had taken any drugs before the flight. Samuel said that if Sushant were clotrophobic, he would get upset on the flight, but he would read books, listen to music or eat his favorite food during the flight. Samuel also said that he never saw Sushant taking chemical drugs while he was with Sushant.