The counsel for Satish Maneshinde has filed for bail in the sessions court. His plea was rejected in the magistrate court. Riya is arrested by the NCB for having drug links. According to our colleague Times Now, Riya has claimed in the bail application that she was forced to say all this. They have not committed any crime.

Riya wrote, forced to blame herself

According to the report, the bail application states that Riya has not committed any crime and she is being falsely implicated in it. Riya was forced to blame herself and she withdrew from these Quboolnamas in the application she gave on 8 September.

Riya accepted that after taking cannabis, drug chat has gone viral

According to reports, Riya confessed to the NCB that she may have taken a hemp sometime. He also said that he had taken drugs at the behest of Sushant. Riya’s drug chat has also surfaced in which she was demanding drugs from her brother Shouvik Chakraborty.

Riya Chakraborty is in Byculla Jail, hearing on the application today

Riya has been sent to judicial custody till 22 September. She appeared before the magistrate through video conferencing. Riya is in Byculla jail. Their application will be heard on Thursday. Let us know that Riya Chakraborty has been arrested under Sections 27A, 21, 22, 29 and 28 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.