The CBI is investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death following a Supreme Court order. During the hearing of the case in the Supreme Court, Sushant’s family made many allegations against Riya. Now Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has said that he will take legal action on Sushant’s family for making false statements in the Supreme Court. Maneshinde has called the allegations of Sushant’s family completely false.

Maneshinde said, ‘It is clear from the chats of two sisters of Sushant Singh Rajput and their prescription that the family was fully aware of Sushant’s mental condition. They were sending prescription and also lying to the court and ED.

He further said, ‘It is also illegal to give a prescription without consulting a doctor. Even if it is consulted online, before that, the doctor should already know the complete history of the patient. Maneshinde said that Riya Chakraborty is considering all legal actions, including filing a case against Sushant’s family.



Let us know that screenshots of some WhatsApp chats have come up in the last 2-3 days. One of these chats is between Sushant’s business manager Shruti Modi and his elder sister Neetu Singh in which Neetu asks for Shruti’s prescription for Sushant’s medicines. Another chat by Sushant and his sister Priyanka has also surfaced in which he has sent Sushant a prescription from a doctor in Delhi and it shows that he was taking depression medicines.

