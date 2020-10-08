Actress Riya Chakraborty, arrested in a drug case involving the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, came out of Byculla jail on Wednesday. After Riya’s exit, the actress’s mother has spoken on the entire matter.

Talking to Times of India, Riya’s mother said, “How will she be able to overcome what has been done on Riya.” To get him out of this, we have to get him treated. Though Rhea is Fighter and Strong. But all this is not over yet because my son Shouvik is still in jail. I go mad thinking what will happen tomorrow. ‘

Riya’s mother said that she could not sleep, did not eat food and sometimes suddenly lost sleep at night as both her children were in jail. He said, ‘My family is ruined. I started thinking of suicide. As soon as the doorbell rings, we get scared. Don’t know who will come. Many times reporters would enter our building even as CBI. We had to get CCTV installed outside the door. ‘

Sandhya further explained what she told her parents when Riya came home. Sandhya told that Riya looked at both of them and said why you guys look sad. We have to stay strong and fight.

Sonu Sood will undergo surgery for an injured driver in an accident, said – Never turn into an auto

Sandhya said, ‘But who do we have to fight? To satisfy the public, someone has to be arrested and Riya paid the price.

Riya’s lawyer Satish Manashinde recently told how Riya spent her time in jail. Satish said, ‘Riya used to conduct yoga classes for the inmates of the jail. She used to teach yoga to inmates in the jail. He had adjusted himself according to the prison because he could not get homemade food due to the corona epidemic. She lived with the prisoners just like a normal woman. ‘