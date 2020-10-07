First condition
Riya should be given bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.
Second condition
Riya should submit her passport to the investigating agency.
Third condition
Riya cannot leave the country without the permission of the Special Judge of NDPS, Mumbai.
Fourth condition
If Riya is to go outside Greater Mumbai, she will have to inform the investigating officer and inform him of the itinerary in advance.
Fifth condition
Riya will have to reach the office of the investigating agency to register her presence on the first Monday of every month between 10 and 11 am for 6 months.
Sixth condition
Riya has to be present on court dates as long as there is no proper reason.
Seventh condition
Riya cannot tamper with the evidence or the investigation of the case.
Eighth condition
After her release on Bell, for 10 days, Riya will have to register her presence at the nearest police station between 11 am and 5 pm.
.
Leave a Reply