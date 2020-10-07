First condition Riya should be given bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Second condition Riya should submit her passport to the investigating agency.

Third condition Riya cannot leave the country without the permission of the Special Judge of NDPS, Mumbai.

Fourth condition If Riya is to go outside Greater Mumbai, she will have to inform the investigating officer and inform him of the itinerary in advance.

Fifth condition Riya will have to reach the office of the investigating agency to register her presence on the first Monday of every month between 10 and 11 am for 6 months.

Sixth condition Riya has to be present on court dates as long as there is no proper reason.

Seventh condition Riya cannot tamper with the evidence or the investigation of the case.

Eighth condition After her release on Bell, for 10 days, Riya will have to register her presence at the nearest police station between 11 am and 5 pm.

Riya Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. He was arrested after the drugs angle surfaced in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by NCB. Riya arrives at her home after being in jail for a month. However, the Bell Order placed certain conditions for Riya. What are those 8 terms, here we are telling you…