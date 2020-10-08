Riya’s mother said- My daughter fighter Riya’s mother said to TOI, what has Riya done, how will she heal? But the fighter she is, the stronger she will be. Riya’s friends received her from the prison gate and took her to Santa Cruz home. Her mother Sandhya Chakraborty said that now her daughter will be able to overcome the ‘false infamy’ and ‘lynching’ done by the whole country, that nightmare.

Mother bid – Riya will get therapy He further said, I have to have therapy done to get him out of this misery. Riya’s mother said that she was relieved that she came out of jail. But sadly, all this is not over yet. My son is still in jail and I am going crazy thinking all these things.

Riya remained like a common prisoner Pleased with Riya’s bail, Satish Manashinde told an interview in a website that he had come to meet Riya in jail during 28 days. Manashinde said that he was happy to see that Riya was spending time in jail to teach yoga to inmates instead of depression. She remained like a common prisoner in jail for 28 days.

Bail on personal bond of 1 lakh Riya Chakraborty has to comply with several other conditions besides registering a presence at the police station near her house for 10 days. Riya has been asked to pay Rs 1 lakh for a personal bond for bail. They should submit their passport to the investigating agency. She cannot leave the country without the permission of a special judge of NDPS, Mumbai.

Riya gets bail on conditions If Riya is to go outside Greater Mumbai, she will have to inform the investigating officer and inform him of the itinerary in advance. They have to reach the office of the investigating agency to register their presence on the first Monday of every month between 10 and 11 am for 6 months. Riya has to be present on court dates as long as there is no proper reason. She cannot tamper with the evidence or the investigation of the case.

Bollywood Actress Riya Chakraborty, who went to drug case jail, is released on Wednesday after about a month. She appeared at the Santa Cruz police station in Mumbai on Thursday. She has appeared for the first time since release. In fact, according to one of the bail conditions, Riya Chakraborty would have to register his presence at the police station near his house between 11 am to 5 pm for 10 days.