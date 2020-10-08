Riya Chakraborty came out of Byculla jail on Wednesday. Riya Chakraborty reached the Santa Cruz police station on Thursday after coming out of jail. Riya actually reached the Riya station to make an appearance. Explain that while granting bail to Riya Chakraborty, the High Court directed her to hand over her passport to NCB and not to go out of the country without the permission of the special NDPS court. The bench also asked them not to move out of Mumbai without the permission of the NCB and not to tamper with the evidence while on bail.

The court also directed Riya to deposit one lakh rupees as a personal bond and appear in the nearest police station for the first 10 days after release. The court said that apart from Riya, the people who have been granted bail will also have to take permission of the investigating officers of NCB to move out of Mumbai.

What did mother say when Riya came out

Riya’s mother while talking to the Times of India said, “How will she be able to overcome what has been done on Riya.” To get him out of this, we have to get him treated. Though Rhea is Fighter and Strong. But all this is not over yet because my son Shouvik is still in jail. I go mad thinking what will happen tomorrow. ‘

Sandhya told what she told her parents when Riya came home. Sandhya told that Riya looked at both of them and said why you guys look sad. We have to stay strong and fight.

Riya’s mother said that she could not sleep, did not eat food and sometimes suddenly lost sleep at night as both her children were in jail. He said, ‘My family is ruined. I started thinking of suicide. As soon as the doorbell rings, we get scared. Don’t know who will come. Many times reporters would enter our building even as CBI. We had to get CCTV installed outside the door. ‘