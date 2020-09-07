In the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the NCB had yesterday issued summons to Rhea Chakraborty. At the same time, when Riya came out of her house for the office of NCB, her lawyer Satish Manashinde said – ‘Riya is ready for arrest. If love is a crime then Riya should be punished.

After this, Varun Singh, advocate of Sushant Singh Rajput said that- ‘After all how the angle of love will help Riya Chakraborty in this case, I do not understand this.’ Let us tell you that recently, Sushant’s lawyer has said to the media that- ‘It is strange how the angle of love can save Riya from the law. If he feels so, he will have to go to court and say all this. Till it is proved in court, no one can say anything about the drug angle.

Let me tell you that yesterday i.e. on Sunday, Riya Chakraborty was questioned for about 6 hours in which Riya has admitted that she was buying drugs for Sushant through her brother Shovik Chakraborty. But he himself never took drugs.

According to the news, during the interrogation done on Sunday, when Riya encountered her brother Shovik, both siblings became very emotional. It is being told that due to this emotional card of Riya and Shovik, NCB had to end their inquiry before time. According to the report, when Riya was confronted by her brother, she started crying after seeing him and Shovik’s eyes also filled up. Both siblings were unable to stop their tears after seeing each other.