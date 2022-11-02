Genoa – Edoardo Rixi was sworn in as Undersecretary for Transport, during the ceremony at Palazzo Chigi. The Northern League deputy, who will be formally appointed by the Council of Ministers on Friday Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and sustainable mobilitywill work closely with the leader of his party, Matteo Salvini.

Rixi with Meloni after the oath. The Northern League deputy will be Deputy Minister for Infrastructure

Rixi released a brief statement upon entering Palazzo Chigi, responding to reporters who asked him about future tensions in the majority. “There is no conflict within the majorityit seems to me that things are going very well and we will finally be able to give answers to this country ».