Genoa – “On the ports contract, I am ready to convene the parties for Thursday. But if we see each other we need to arrive at the meeting knowing that it is over, that the parties are ready to find an agreement”. She said it the deputy minister of Infrastructure and Transport Edoardo Rixi to the conference “Ports: the strength of work” organized by ShipMag, digital magazine dedicated to the port, logistics and maritime sectors.

“I believe that the government must intervene as a last resort and I am for a society in which the counterparties negotiate freely – said Rixi -. However, in this particularly difficult moment, not so much for our country but for the situation facing the Mediterranean , with the intermittent closure of the Red Sea, we need a signal of unity and maturity of the public and private system. It is clear that giving excessively conflicting signals does not help to guarantee traffic during the year. I still hope that in these Now there is an awareness on the part of everyone that an agreement must be found and closed.”

And then another announcement from Rixi: “If things proceed without stumbles, I plan to complete the port reform by the summer. The objective is to give certain rules to the sector. But they must be shared rules. We have been talking about it since November, we are also pursuing it with the Ministry of the Sea. I am discussing with everyone – he continued – and therefore I intend to make a reform if common bases are found. I believe that the conditions are there and if nothing else happens at a global geopolitical level, I believe that in the next few months we will finally see the enabling law from the government”.