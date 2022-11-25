Genoa – The appointment was at 8 pm at the Da Giacomo restaurant, in Corso Italia, at the Foce. But the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Edoardo Rixi arrived a good half hour late, making himself desired by the dozens of guests divided between the tables and the bar counter. All present at the party organized by Rixi for his collaborators, party colleagues and militants this evening, Friday 25 November: “A lot of people gave up their summer holidays for the electoral campaign. It was only right to thank her. It’s a party for them, not for me.”

Rixi shakes hands, gives and receives pats on the back: the mayor Marco Bucci and the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti are also present. Then the deputy minister talks about infrastructure. Starting with the future dam of the port of Genoa: “It is fundamental, the most important maritime work in the country. It will guarantee development for Genoa for the next 80 or 90 years. A work of engineering unique in the world”. Then Rixi widens her gaze to the listener: “This is the government of betting, the bet that Italy can go back to being a country that can think of challenging other countries by dreaming, launching grandiose ideas as also happened in Renaissance. We must go back to being proud of being Italian not for what we were but for what we could be”.

The speech, then, cannot fail to fall on the Eaves: “Lot 0 will start by the end of the year, then work on the other lots from next year. It is a necessary work to then be able to regenerate all the current connection systems: if traffic is not removed, they cannot be adequately accommodated. Today we have a series of construction sites, but as they say in Genoa, they are more tapulli than structural interventions. Some works in the next 20 years we will have to rebuild them from scratch. And to do this we need an alternative road system which is the Gronda, it was designed for this and to allow for the demolition of the Morandi bridge. Had it happened between the 80s and 90s, perhaps we would not have experienced that tragedy. Different choices have been made and I believe that today we can no longer wait. We will unblock many works throughout the peninsula to adapt roads and highways. There will be inconveniences, but I don’t think they will be more than those experienced up to now”.