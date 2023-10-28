In Rivoli, in the province of Turin, a man killed his wife, hitting her in the throat, in Rivoli in an apartment in via Montebianco. According to an initial reconstruction, he then took his little daughter and went to work in a factory in Orbassano, also in the Turin area.

Here, after having entrusted the child to a colleague, he took his own life by jumping from a silo. The reasons for the gesture are not yet known. The police are on site to reconstruct the dynamics of what happened.

From the first information gathered, before leaving the house the man would have called his mother in Calabria who would have immediately alerted 118 who in turn notified the police who, upon arriving at the couple’s home, found the victim.