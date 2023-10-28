Rivoli: kills his wife, entrusts his young daughter to a colleague and commits suicide by jumping from a silo

Feminicide-suicide this morning at Rivoli. A man killed her partner with a slash to the throat, in the presence of her little daughter in the house where they lived on the outskirts of Turin. After the murder the man took the little girl with him and reached his workplace. He entrusted his daughter to a colleague“Hold her a minute,” he said.

He walked away, reached the top of a silo and took his own life. On site i carabinieri of Rivoli have started investigations to reconstruct the dynamics of yet another femicide-suicide in Piedmont. From the first information gathered, before leaving the house the man would have called his mother in Calabria who would have 118 was immediately alerted who in turn notified the police who, upon arriving at the couple’s home, found the victim.

