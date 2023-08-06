What an overtaking at Copse

“When it comes to pulling off the chestnuts, Aleix Espargarò is the best on the grid”. Thus the managing director of Aprilia Racing Massimo Rivola he commented hotly to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP the second MotoGP success of the Venetian company, brought in front of everyone once again by the Catalan rider as happened a year ago in Argentina at Termas de Rio Hondo.

One year ago Aleix Espargarò at Silverstone he had shown great speed in free practice only to then run into a frightening high-side in the very fast Farm corner, an impact on the asphalt which also caused the Spaniard to fracture, which later emerged after the weekend in Great Britain.

Today the rain could have stopped Aleix Espargarò’s inexorable run-up, but on the last lap the Spanish rider, after carefully studying the sunk the shot at the exit of the Copseflanking Francesco Bagnaia and holding the interior before the ‘dance’ between Maggotts and Becketts.

“Today is a great day for Aprilia – added Massimo Rivola – Miguel Oliveira has incredible talent, Raul Fernandez finished tenth, Maverick Vinales made some great overtakings”. The Venetian company placed the four bikes at the start all within the top-10, three in the top five positions. Today’s victory by Aleix Espargarò ‘avenged’ the missed opportunity a year ago with Maverick Vinales who finished in second place behind Francesco Bagnaia. An injection of confidence for the second half of the season.