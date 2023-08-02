A correction of the format makes its ‘debut’ from Silverstone

In this weekend in Great Britain after the summer break there will be a novelty as far as the MotoGP format is concerned. At the request of most of the competitors, after an initial ‘no’ forced by the failure to reach unanimity, Dorna established that the first free practice session will not be valid for the purposes of the top-10 which defines the ten riders at the end of Friday already automatically qualified to Q2.

In a MotoGP that is dangerously resembling F1 in terms of dynamics that are triggered during the race – difficulty chasing, tire pressures that rise if you are too close to the rival in front, overtaking is increasingly complicated – Qualifying has now become crucial. To get a good result, the front row is essential and, therefore, from Portimao to Assen too the first free practice session saw the drivers forced to take risks in the finale carving out a few minutes for the time-attack, a real necessity in the face of the possibility that a few hours later the track might no longer be as competitive as in the morning session.

From Silverstone at least the first 45 minutes of practice will be ‘free’ to all intents and purposes from the stopwatch and therefore it will be possible for the teams and the drivers to concentrate on the set-up or on any tests without the performance anxiety that will instead characterize the 60-minute afternoon session at the end of which the top ten will gain direct access to Q2 l tomorrow in Qualifying on Saturday.

Rivola suggests ‘copying’ the F1

Massimo Rivola would have opted for one even more radical revolution compared to this small compromise that has been reached in order not to force the riders to push to the max right from the first session that saw them on the track. “We at Aprilia even made the suggestion not to fully count Friday’s free practice for the purposes of the standings – declared Rivola in an interview given to the magazine Speedweek – in order to allocate the whole day of Friday to the development, testing and tuning of the bike. On Saturday, then, the Qualifying could mirror what happens in F1 with three sessions in succession with related eliminations. I find the format that follows F1 with Q1, Q2 and Q3 to be quite pleasant and exciting.”