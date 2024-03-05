New regulations for new builders

The review of technical regulation of MotoGP for the 2027 could lead to an improvement in the action on the track, but also the entry of a new manufacturer: these, in short, are the hopes of the Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivolawho did not hide the desire to actually see progress in order to increase the spectacle for fans.

“We are still discussing within the MSMA (builders' association, ed.), but it seems that the bikes will be much slower – he explained in a statement reported by crash.net – they're pretty fast now, so that's not bad news. I want to see less aerodynamics, less devices and give a little more back to the rider, so that he controls the bike more. Even if aerodynamics is one of Aprilia's strong points? If it's for the good of entertainment and sport, yes. Ultimately, we can stay in this business if we generate interest. So if now the races have become perhaps less exciting due to aerodynamics and devices, so let's reduce everything. By the way, I think this year the races will be quite exciting according to what I'm seeing in the tests.”

BMW attracts with Razgatlioglu

Pre-season tests that attracted Rivola's attention not only in MotoGP, where Aprilia is involved, but also those of another world championship in which the Noale manufacturer is currently absent, but has nevertheless written history: the Superbikes. Again for the benefits that the new regulations will bring, the manager from Faenza hopes at the same time the possible entry of one or more manufacturers into the premier class in addition to the five present today, even more so after Suzuki's farewell at the end of 2022.

“I hope – he added – I saw the BMW quite fast in the Superbike tests with Razgatlioglu. It would be nice. To be honest, with all due respect, we need more manufacturers than another satellite team. For the good of the sport, to make it bigger. I don't know if Kawasaki or Suzuki want to come back, but it would certainly be nice to have a new manufacturer.”