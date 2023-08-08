The ‘small’ Aprilia against the giants Ducati and KTM

MotoGP is now at European traction. Suzuki withdrew, Honda and Yamaha struggled and so last Sunday on the podium at Silverstone there were an Aprilia, a Ducati and a KTM, the flagship of Made in Europe with Italy in the lead given that boasts two out of three brands.

Noale challenges Borgo Panigale, but the CEO of Aprilia Racing Massimo Rivola continues to underline that the challenge is not on equal terms: “The gap from Ducati is narrowing, but it’s still there – his words reported by today’s edition of the newspaper The Republic – there are eight bikes from Borgo Panigale on the track: too many. It’s a huge advantage, because you have a lot more information than your opponents and you find solutions faster. We would need a budget-cap like in F1. And with the same resources, I would challenge anyone to beat our Aprilia”.

Ducati fielded four Desmosedicis on the track for many years, the two factory ones and the two entrusted to the Pramac satellite structure, but practically at the same time the Emilia-based company doubled the number of units with the Gresini team’s return to MotoGP and the arrival of the VR46 structure. This means that the Ducati collects data with eight riderstwice as much as possible for Honda, Aprilia and KTM (Yamaha actually only has two bikes on the grid after the RNF team’s move from the M1 to the RS-GP).

In 2023 Aprilia lost the concessions after the superlative 2022 in which the first victory in Argentina and many other podium finishes arrived. The season up to Silverstone had been characterized by missed opportunities, but in reality the potential of the Noale-based prototypes is considerable: “This year’s bike is certainly better and we knew it. But due to a number of circumstances, the initial part of the season hadn’t gone well at all“Rivola added. Miguel Oliveira’s injuries have deprived Aprilia of a third arrow in addition to the officers Aleix Espargarò and Maverick Vinales. At Silverstone all three finished in the top five with Aleix Espargarò on the top step of the podium. A result that will be a further stimulus for Vinales and Oliveira from here to Valencia.