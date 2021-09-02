Aprilia is no longer the Cinderella of MotoGP. Indeed, for a few days she found herself as if by magic to be almost a gravitational center: last Sunday the first podium arrived with Aleix Espargaro at Silverstone and in the past two days there was the debut of Maverick Vinales in the saddle of the RS-GP , which went so well as to induce the Spaniard to want to make his debut in the race as early as next weekend in Aragon.

A debut that also impressed the CEO of the Noale racing department Massimo Rivola, who on Sky’s microphones underlined how important it is that Maverick on the RS-GP has regained that smile that by now seemed to have been missing for a long time in the Yamaha garage.

“If Vinales found his passion after a day of testing, it means it wasn’t too hidden, come on …”, said Rivola. “As we know him he is a very sensitive boy, I understand his words about the joy of being back to having fun. In the beginning everything is always pretty good, all rosy and out.”

“He adapted to the bike in a surprising way, we had some question marks instead … The approach was also exceptional, the decision to keep Aleix’s bike without making any changes, I can only be happy”, he added .

The next step will be the debut in the race, but Rivola stressed that this is aimed only at speeding up the growth of the feeling between Vinales and Aprilia, both in terms of the bike and the team. And if some results arrive, so much the better, but at the moment that’s not the point.

“Our goal now is to better prepare for 2022. At the same time, his goal is to go as fast as possible, so we will have to balance his emotions and the desire to demonstrate, he doesn’t have to prove anything to us, he just has to let a lot of time pass. and many kilometers “.

“We are also very curious to see him in the race. We have already announced that he will be in Aragon because the learning curve is really impressive. My approach? It doesn’t change, I hope it works with him too.”

The focus from Vinales then shifted to team goals. After hitting the podium, now the bar inevitably rises and the next goal must be that of victory, which however must not become an obsession but be part of the ongoing growth process.

“For me the growth of the team is first and foremost important. The dream of winning a race is evident, but it must be part of the evolution of the team. We have been looking for a top rider, not by chance, this will make Aleix grow even more, who is already going. very strong”.

Rivola is also very realistic when it comes to a possible fight for the title, which he excludes for 2022, but with a little more long-term thought: “In 2023, why not? For 2022 it is early, we still have to get used to fighting, staying with consistency in the positions that count. Beating Miller with Aleix in the Silverstone final was remarkable, it was nice and also right to get on the podium, we deserved it. “