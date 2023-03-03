In 2023, 36% of motorcycles will be Ducati

The question relating to the massive presence of motorcycles Ducati it has held court on the starting grid of the MotoGP class for some time and has become more pressing once the great competitiveness of the Desmosedici has been verified. In fact, last year it was not unusual to observe a real invasion of vehicles produced in Borgo Panigale, 8 out of 24 on the track. In 2023, the percentage rose further, considering the withdrawal of Suzuki and the consequent reduction to 22 of the bikes on the starting grid. And so the disproportion is even more evident: 8 Ducatis, 4 Aprilias, 4 Hondas, 4 KTMs, 2 Yamahas.

As demonstrated by Suzuki’s farewell, however, there is no race to be in the MotoGP from companies and teams and therefore it can be stated with reasonable rationality that Ducati is saving the entire championship.

Rivola’s proposal

In the next season, Aprilia managed to snatch Razlan Razali’s RNF customer team from Yamaha, and will therefore present four identical bikes, trying to counter Ducati’s overwhelming power. But that’s not all, because Massimo Rivola, CEO of Noale has launched a proposal: “If you drive alone you don’t show. MotoGP shouldn’t be a one-make cup and now almost half of the grid is occupied by a single make. A compromise is needed: we set a maximum number of teams per manufacturer“. In the statements collected by the Swiss of Speedweek he then concluded: “It’s not nice to see Yamaha with only two bikes on the track. For this reason, I ask for a rule to be established on how many motorcycles are allowed in each house”.