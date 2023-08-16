The Merwelanden swimming lake near the Chemours factory in Dordrecht contains such a high concentration of the carcinogenic substance PFAS that swimming is not safe for children. The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) has announced Wednesday, following a survey it has been conducting since mid-July. The pool was already closed pending the results. It will remain that way at least until October 1.

If children swim twenty-five days a year in the swimming pool – the RIVM calculation quantity – they ingest half of the tolerable intake of PFAS. Because PFAS is so widespread that people already ingest it through, for example, their food and drink, the total tolerable intake is exceeded. For adults, the limit is exceeded when they swim in the pool every day.

PFAS is a toxic substance that was dumped for decades by the chemical company Chemours (formerly DuPont) from the Teflon factory in Dordrecht into the surrounding area, causing it to end up in the groundwater. The company had known that for thirty years, but it lied about the risks. Until investigative journalism program Zembla proved that the company was guilty of the pollution.