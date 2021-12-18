The OMT previously assumed that the omikron variant would only prevail in January. The omikron variant can cause a peak ‘that can well exceed the care capacity’, the RIVM said in a statement. The distribution of the omikron variant is twice as high as that of the delta variant.

Much is not yet known about the new variant, for example how sickening it is. “If it is clear that omikron infections are much milder, then advice will soon be issued to relax the lockdown again,” RIVM said.

To prevent hospitals from overflowing with patients infected with the omikron variant, RIVM has argued for extra measures. This can delay the advance of omikron and give the booster campaign a chance to reach as many people as possible, according to RIVM.

#RIVM #omikron #dominant #variant #turn #year