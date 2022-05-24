Eat as little as possible fish, shrimp, mussels and oysters from the Western Scheldt, the RIVM advises, based on extensive research into PFAS in these fish and crustaceans. Sea vegetable sea lavender can still be consumed regularly. The warning is mainly aimed at hobby fishermen, commercial fishermen are hardly active in the Western Scheldt.

PFAS (Poly and Perfluoroalkyl Substances) is a collective term for chemicals that are used in a variety of everyday products, from clothing and furniture to pans and cleaning products. At low exposure they can already be harmful to health; damage to the immune system in children, liver damage, influence on cholesterol levels and cancers. The high concentrations of PFAS in the Western Scheldt originate from discharges via waste water from companies, including 3M in Antwerp.

One sea bass

RIVM has calculated how often an adult weighing 70 kilograms can consume self-caught products from the Western Scheldt without being harmed. This is often not the case: if the safest standard is adhered to, a large portion of bone can only be consumed twice a year. For sea bass this is only once a year and for smelt twice. Oysters and mussels can be safely eaten seven times a year. Shrimp five to six times. The margins are nevertheless large; ‘uncertainties’ in sampling can also make the safe boundaries more flexible.

The busy Western Scheldt is of minor importance to commercial fisheries, so that shoppers of fish, shrimp, oysters and mussels do not have to worry much about elevated levels of PFAS. However, the Dutch also ingest these substances through other food and drinking water, even more than the standard considered safe. All the more reason, according to the RIVM researchers, not to eat seafood from the Western Scheldt as well.

The chance is “actually zero” that you will encounter a fish with the highest PFAS content in the store, said Anton Rietveld, head of the food safety department at RIVM, during the presentation of the study on Tuesday. “The levels in fish and crustaceans from the Western Scheldt in particular are eight to ten times higher than in the products you buy in the store. It is safer to eat store-bought fish than home-caught fish.”

The study confirms an ‘exploratory risk assessment’ by the RIVM that was published three months ago. Even then, based on existing studies, it was concluded that consumption of self-caught flounder or shrimp from the eastern part of the Western Scheldt leads to an exceedance of the health-based limit value of PFAS even at very low consumption quantities.

Within the European Union, the Netherlands is one of the countries campaigning for a ban on the use of PFAS in ‘non-essential products’.