In the vicinity of the Dutch steel plant of Tata Steel, more potentially harmful metals and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) occur than elsewhere in the Netherlands. The exposure of playing children to lead and pak’s is so great that it is ‘undesirable’ for health. This is apparent from research by the RIVM that was published on Thursday.

RIVM has examined the living environment around the North Holland steel factory in various studies. In the latest study, the environmental and health institute looked specifically at the visible dust – not particulate matter – that precipitates in the vicinity of Tata Steel.

RIVM concludes that in Wijk aan Zee, IJmuiden, Beverwijk and Velsen-Noord the measured concentrations of PAHs and metals – including lead, vanadium, iron, manganese and strontium – are higher than outside the region. Particularly in the village of Wijk aan Zee, right next to the steel factory, values ​​of some metals were measured twenty to one hundred times higher. It is known that the substances investigated by RIVM are released during the production of steel.

dirty hands

The research institute also looked at how harmful the measured concentrations can be for playing children. In contrast to fine dust, visible dust is more difficult to breathe, but it is especially dangerous for playing children who, for example, have dirty hands and put fingers in their mouths.

RIVM looked at such ‘playing scenarios’ and concluded that the concentrations of two substances are harmful: lead and PAHs. The latter involves a very minimally increased risk of cancer. The risks are more serious for the amounts of lead, according to the RIVM: low exposure to lead can also lead to neurodevelopmental disorders. This is especially true for children, because their nervous system is still developing.

Lung cancer more often

The steel factory of Tata Steel (approximately 8,000 employees) has been under fire for some time because of its impact on the environment. Previously, RIVM research showed that the concentrations of particulate matter in the vicinity of the factory are relatively high and that local residents more often have health problems. According to the GGD, lung cancer is also more common in the area. Both studies also point to possible causes other than Tata Steel, such as the high percentage of smokers in the region.

The new study makes Tata Steel’s position that 7 percent of the national CO 2 emissions, even more precarious. In an initial response, the Noord-Holland deputy Jeroen Olthof (health and environment, PvdA) was very critical of the factory. “Can the steel industry in the IJmond still exist?” he wrote in a statement. “As far as I’m concerned, only if the adverse effects on health and the living environment are reduced as quickly and as much as possible.”

Also read this analysis: Tata Steel, factory without friends



According to Olthof, national politics must intervene. Because Tata Steel generally meets legal (European) standards, it is not easy for the province to do anything.

Tata Steel herself announced in an initial response that it was studying the research. The company says it understands the concerns in the area. It points out that it is investing 300 million euros in reducing the nuisance, and that dust emissions have already decreased as a result.