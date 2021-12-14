Ventilation can considerably limit infections with the coronavirus through the air. The potential gain from ventilation is especially great in areas where many people gather, such as nightclubs and concert halls. RIVM has come to this conclusion in a report that was sent to the House of Representatives on Tuesday evening.

RIVM has made calculations based on models. For example, the number of infections is 70 percent lower among visitors to a club that is ventilated according to the standards in the so-called Building Decree, which lays down design requirements for buildings.

When it comes to ventilation, the first blow is worth a dollar, the RIVM concludes: a little ventilation, as prescribed by the Building Decree, can greatly reduce the number of infections. More ventilation is even better, but the yield levels off.

Also read this piece about the accelerated booster campaign: When is the best time for a booster shot? And does it matter which vaccine you had first?



The attitude of RIVM has been criticized for some time when it comes to the importance of ventilation. In May this year, the institute reported on its site that floating droplets can indeed be contagious. The US CDC and the World Health Organization WHO reached that conclusion a few weeks earlier. RIVM already published in July 2020 on the basis of model studies that the coronavirus can also be contagious through the air in stuffy rooms.

“It is a persistent misunderstanding that RIVM would not consider ventilation important,” says RIVM spokesperson Coen Berends. “In my experience, the role of ventilation has been sufficiently brought to the attention of the website,” says Alvin Bartels, lead author of the RIVM report. “You have to deal with new insights. Perhaps this is not always reflected in the advice of the national government.” Only in July of this year did the caretaker cabinet add ventilation as a fourth basic rule to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in addition to keeping one and a half meters away, washing hands and testing in the event of complaints.

“It’s great that RIVM takes the aerogenic route seriously,” says aerosol researcher Daniel Bonn of the University of Amsterdam. “It should have happened much earlier. People have become ill through the air and that may not have been necessary.”

The RIVM report was written on behalf of the Ministry of Health, at the request of Member of Parliament Fleur Agema (PVV), which was supported by the House of Representatives in July.

The research is a model study, based on a computer model developed within RIVM. The researchers simulated a single infectious patient in various spaces such as classrooms, conference rooms and theaters. They modeled the size of the room, density of those present and their activities, such as talking, singing or shouting.

Biggest profit

The greatest gains can be made in areas where people spend long periods of time and exhale many fine droplets by shouting or singing, such as in nightclubs and concert halls. The number of expected cases of illness in a nightclub where one infected person stays for three hours decreases from 8.4 in an unventilated club to 2.4 infections if ventilation is provided according to the Building Decree for existing buildings. Better ventilation, as prescribed by the WHO, can reduce this to 0.82. In supermarkets, classrooms and offices, the benefits of extra strict ventilation standards are limited.

The Dutch Building Decree prescribes an air exchange for existing buildings of approximately three liters of air per person per second for old buildings. For newly built classrooms, the requirement is 8.5 liters of air per person. The question is whether this will be achieved everywhere. At 11 percent of Dutch schools, the ventilation is not in order, it turned out this summer.

Newsletter

NRC Science Up to date on small discoveries, wild theories, unexpected insights and everything in between