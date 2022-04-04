Flavored tobacco is prohibited by law to discourage smoking among young people. Vanilla and menthol flavors are popular among novice smokers: the additions make inhalation easier. Since the ban, many products have come on the market that still add a taste to the cigarette.

It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of smokers now use such a flavor accessory. Four percent of smokers also use substances that claim to make the cigarette less harmful, for example with special filters.

RIVM advises putting a brake on those products and promotion. The filters, sprays and tickets should now only be available in tobacconists and online smoke shops.