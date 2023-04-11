The cabinet does not have to forge draconian plans to meet stricter European requirements for clean air in 2030. However, a few shovels have to be added along highways, at Schiphol and Tata Steel in IJmuiden, the RIVM writes today in a new report.

By tightening up air quality requirements, the European Commission wants to significantly improve the health of Europeans from the year 2030. The number of cases of respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD must be reduced considerably.

In recent months, RIVM has calculated what the Netherlands must do to meet the new requirements. The conclusion is that our country has come a long way. In 98 percent of our country, the new European limits can be achieved with the current rules and measures, can be read in the report ‘Consequences of the proposed European air quality directive for the Netherlands’.

The lesser news is that RIVM needs to add a few shovels in three places: along highways, at Schiphol and at Tata Steel in IJmuiden. For example, emissions along busy highways must be reduced by 10 percent, the RIVM writes.

More electric cars

Various measures are possible to achieve this, says RIVM researcher Rob Maas, also one of the authors of the report. They are often already in preparation for the various ministries. More electric cars in 2030, for example. “The cabinet now wants 16 percent of our fleet to be electric. If you succeed in raising that percentage to 25 percent, the Netherlands will meet the requirements for lower emissions of particulate matter, CO2 and nitrogen dioxide along highways.” See also Second RFEF Group 2: results, matches and classification of matchday 14

KLM aircraft at Schiphol. The emissions from the national airport must be reduced even more in order to achieve the European clean air targets in 2030. ©Jeffrey Groeneweg



There are several options for the air around Schiphol, explains Maas. “Of course you can reduce the number of take-offs and landings, but that is not even necessarily necessary for better air quality.” Schiphol can start by making all ground vehicles electric. Aircraft also often use electricity from their own generator, which runs on kerosene, when they are stationary. “If all aircraft used electricity from Schiphol, that would also make a significant difference. We have calculated that the last two measures will take you a long way.”

Around IJmuiden, Tata Steel’s production processes must become cleaner and more sustainable. “There are plans for that as well. If they continue, then the new European air quality requirements can also be met.”



Quote

On paper, achieving the clean air targets is doable Rob Maas, researcher RIVM

Of course that is up to the cabinet. However, RIVM researcher Maas is reasonably optimistic. “It’s all doable on paper.” He points out that the cabinet has already tightened up the sustainability goals. The 45 percent CO2 reduction in 2030 has been increased to 55 to 60 percent in the coalition agreement between VVD, CDA, D66 and CU. Achieving that extra reduction also benefits air quality.

However, there could still be political squabbles about the timeline of the extra CO2 and nitrogen reduction. “Farmers demand that industry and air traffic also contribute to lower nitrogen emissions. If they are given more respite and do not have to meet the requirements until 2035, this can also apply to the CO2 reduction.”

Such a delay also has an effect on air quality. “It is up to the cabinet and the House of Representatives to decide on this,” says Maas. “As RIVM, we can of course not include all administrative considerations in our models.”

The Netherlands is already working hard on healthier air Because the Netherlands already has quite strict requirements, it is not very difficult for our country to comply with the new rules of Brussels, RIVM previously stated. With the existing air and climate policy, the health damage caused by air pollution will decrease by 44 percent between 2016 and 2030. This yields an annual gain of more than 50,000 life years compared to 2016. With the measures from the Clean Air Agreement (SLA) added, such as zero-emission construction equipment, approximately 3,500 life years will be added for all Dutch people. Last year, RIVM also analyzed what is needed to be able to meet the extra strict limits of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2030. That package of conceivable additional measures would yield a potential extra health gain of 15,000 life years. Stricter emission requirements for vehicles and reduction of emissions from wood combustion yield the most benefits, followed by lower emissions from shipping, agriculture and industry. However, these measures are not part of government policy.