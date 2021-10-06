Imperia – Judge Martina Badano di Imperia suspended, this morning, the foreclosure procedure against Riviera Trasporti (Rt), the company in charge of public transport in the province of Imperia, for which the composition procedure was initiated against a hole of 6.3 million.

The hearing took place on a morning full of confusion with all the workers of the company who, thinking about a misunderstanding that it had jumped, stopped, crossing his arms and interrupting the service, for the fear that it would not be possible to unblock the accounts to pay the salaries.

“For a procedural problem – he explains Riccardo Giordano, outgoing president of Rt, who attended the hearing today – it seemed that the lawsuit had not been registered. In fact, it was. Perhaps they have misunderstood each other between lawyers and chancellors “.

“When I learned that the hearing would be held, I rushed to court, perhaps as a last act as president – he added -. We asked for the suspension of the foreclosure executive procedure and the release to pay salaries“.

The judge accepted the request for suspension, thus not assigning the money to the “Arriva Italia” group, which had presented the injunction. “The court has also confirmed the will – concluded Giordano – to appoint a commissioner composition with creditors to carry out ordinary procedures and therefore pay salaries “.