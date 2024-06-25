Riviera: The Promised Land Remaster will arrive on PC via Steam worldwide next July 17. The launch will be accompanied by a 20% discount on the price for the first two weeks after launch. The game’s text will be in English, with dual English and Japanese audio.

Riviera: The Promised Land it is already available on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android in Japan, the PC edition will be the first to be available in the West. Let’s see a new trailer below.

Riviera: The Promised Land Remaster – PC trailer

Source: Sting Street Gematsu