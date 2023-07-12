Sting he announced Riviera: The Promised Land Remastera remastered high-definition version for the first episode of the series Dept. Heaven. Platforms and launch date have not yet been revealed.

Riviera: The Promised Land Remaster was first published on Wonder Swan Color on July 12, 2002 in Japan, followed by the release Game Boy Advance in 2004 and 2005 from that for PlayStation Portable also arrived in Europe in 2008. Western versions of the title were published by ATLUS and 505 Games.

Source: Sting Street Gematsu