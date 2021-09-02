Hoh, Ithahlia “, so it sighs from German mouths, often with a lot of longing. Cappuccino, gelato, ciao Bella, that’s enough for a summer, preferably framed by palm trees, beach and sea, just as you can find it on the Ligurian Riviera of Flowers, a part of the “Riviera di Ponente” between Imperia and Ventimiglia, which is seamless ties in with the French Côte d’Azur. But there is also the robust, hard and down-to-earth Itallia, as it is pronounced by the locals. It is the Italy of small, shabby bars, whose toilets only have a non-lockable folding door dangling and who have never seen a toilet seat. The taps are operated with a foot lever, in the back there are slot machines where workers gamble away their weekend budget. The trattoria is run by Chinese, the aubergines alla Parmigiana come lukewarm from the microwave. On the beach you don’t lie on sand, but on stones, the parking lot is littered, the underpasses stink of urine.

And yet: the coffee there is good and cheap, and the brioches – the classic breakfast croissant – are homemade, the sea glistens turquoise and tempting, and everywhere colorful flowers and exotic plants spray their scent. But first of all we have to go. And that means to plunge fearlessly into the chaos of the highway tangents around Milan, where you will be overtaken from all sides, even by old ladies in small candy-colored cars who are boldly shooting across the street full of contempt for death. Soon afterwards we are already pounding down the “Autostrada dei Fiori”, the “highway of flowers”, which leads to the sea on high stilts over small villages crouched in their shadow. When you see the dilapidated pavement, don’t think of the Polcevera Viaduct, the collapsed motorway bridge in Genoa! Only that we are going in the opposite direction, towards the French border. So let’s enjoy the lush white, yellow, dark and light pink flowering oleander bushes in the median of the motorway. Here we experience for the first time the bittersweet mixture of exuberant Mediterranean beauty and vitality on the one hand and shabby dilapidation and poverty that characterize this part of Liguria.