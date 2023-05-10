Genoa – With the long-awaited red carpet in front of the Ariston cinema, yesterday, in the late afternoon, the seventh edition of the Riviera International Film Festival, signed, as always, by Stefano Gallini Durante, president and founder of the Riff, and Vito D’Onghia, executive director and co-founder. They welcomed the guests and then, inside the hall, introduced by Massimo Santimone, responsible for film programming, and by the actress Fiorenza Pieri, they kicked off the festival, which carries the name of the city around the world. Marzia Pellegrino, owner of the Grand Hotel dei Castelli, welcomed actors, producers and organizers last night for an exclusive party. «I am very happy and honored to host every year the evening with which the Riviera International Film Festival begins-she said she-she. Among other things, we find a great interest in the event and many attendances. It’s a success for everyone.”

Nicolò Mori, president of the Sestri Levante In consortium and owner of the Hotel Vis a Vis, has always collaborated with the Riff, and on Saturday, according to a proven tradition, it will be his turn to receive the guests for the final evening. Mori says he is extremely satisfied with the image comeback: «The city is full of people. Between articles in the media, including national ones, and the great attention that the event attracts, I believe that visibility is maximum».

Andrea Ballarini, owner of several businesses in the centre, including La Sciamadda dei Vinaccieri Ballerini and Don Luigi: «I think Sestri should focus on a international event. The Riff has all the features. In previous editions there was an above average tourist flow, thanks also to the famous people invited as guests. We had many of them for lunch and dinner, they were struck by the beauty of this city and some have returned». The president of the Liguria Together consortium and director of the Miramare hotel, Francesco Andreoli, confirms: «There are many rooms booked and a lot of movement in the city. These will be days of great visibility for the area. An event that the new administration will have to continue to grow, together with Discover Italy». The Riff received a special gift this year: a statue by the Chiavari sculptor Andrea Copello, inaugurated in Piazza Matteotti: «I chose yellow as the predominant color, then red and black. “Lost in rock” wants to be a ray of sunshine; they are also the colors of the canadairs of my colleagues, the firefighters, who fly them in the fight against fires, with the intention of saving nature and man».

Very elegant, on red carpet paraded, among others, the jury presidents Emily Mortimer (film) and Michela Andreozzi (documentaries), Filippo Scotti (protagonist of “It was the hand of God”, by Sorrentino), Artem (“Mare Fuori”), Giancarlo Commare, Ludovica Martino, Anna Favella (actress and activist), Fiorenza Pieri (“God help us”, “Blanca”), Ammar Kandil (director) and Anders Hofman (protagonist) of the documentary “Project Iceman” which opened the Riff , Vanessa Beecroft, visual artist born in Genoa, Marina Piperno, historic producer who today participates in the Audiovisual Cna Networking Day and presents her book “And yet I saw something under the sun”. The Festival also celebrated the world of sport: the victory of Sestri in the Serie D championship, the performances of Virtus Entella, the European Community of Sport 2023 with Lavagna as leader. The mayor Piero Gianelli, the councilor for culture Elisa Bixio and the candidates for mayor were also present at the Festival.