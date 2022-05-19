The Commercial Vehicle Group ended up in the middle of a cause filed by Rivian for the supply of seats and other components related to the 100% electric vans that the US manufacturer is producing for Amazon. According to Rivian’s allegations, the Ohio-based supplier would have threatened to stop supplying seats if the US carmaker didn’t pay around double the agreed price. A request clearly rejected by Rivian, who has decided to fight back by proceeding through legal proceedings.

As Carscoops pointed out, it is important that Rivian does not have to face particular hitches in the production of the electric van, since has a contract to supply 10,000 to Amazon by the end of this year. The lawsuit filed by the US manufacturer states that the US company is missing less than 100 seats yet to be installed, without which it will be forced to stop production if the Commercial Vehicle Group does not restart deliveries. Not only that: Rivian added that at the moment there is no alternative supplier for these components, and finding another could take up to a year.

Clearly the response from the Ohio-based supplier was not long in coming: the Commercial Vehicle Group specified that the decision to increase supply prices does not in any way violate the obligations of the contract signed with Rivian, specifying that it is under no obligation to supply the seats at the lower price quoted by Rivian itself. The supplier also admitted that it raised its prices only after the US automaker unveiled various engineering and design changes. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, after the lawsuit was filed Wayne County Court Judge Brian R. Sullivan issued a temporary emergency order requesting the Commercial Vehicle Group to continue to supply seats in Rivian while the investigation is ongoing.