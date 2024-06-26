Rivian shares jumped by about 36%, on Wednesday, after announcing a $5 billion investment from Volkswagen, which enhances the emerging company’s ability to introduce new models and attract consumers in the sluggish electric car market. This investment will also support Rivian’s diminishing cash reserves, bring it closer to achieving profitability, and help it better compete in the market dominated by Tesla.

Under the deal, Rivian and Volkswagen will form an equal-controlled joint venture to share electric vehicle architecture and software that may eventually be used by Volkswagen brands such as Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini. More than 80 million Rivian shares were traded in early trading, more than double the average trading volume over 30 days.