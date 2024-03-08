The Rivian R3 shows how to make a small crossover.

It is a thin line between sleep-inducing compact crossovers and successful compact crossovers. Cars like the Toyota CH-R, Nissan Juke, BMW X2 and the like have the problem that they feign sporting qualities and really try too hard to be hip. The issue is that only Huishoudbeurs visitors find it exciting.

The rugged off-road look often works a little better. Think of the Mercedes-Benz GLK, Skoda Yeti, Golf County. Now it makes sense why manufacturers want to be sporty: the consumer wants that too.

Those first few examples sell very well, the positive examples we cite have long since been out of production.

Rivian R3

But fortunately there is another cool little electric crossover: the Rivian R3. Yesterday Rivian unveiled the R2, a smaller variant of the R1 that we have known for a while. Manufacturers sometimes do this often: they launch huge news and then even more big news. Ergo: the news then becomes a bit of a nuisance. Something that wouldn't happen to you at the 2024 Geneva Salon, but that's besides the point…

But don't worry, we now have some more images and information for you. The Rivian R3 is on the same platform as the R2, but has been significantly shortened.

According to Rivian there is a difference of 12.7 centimeters (exactly the length of Johan Derksen's candle, I have no idea if it is a coincidence). The Rivian R3 comes in various configurations. Versions with one, two or even three engines are planned.

Can be opened separately backwards (that's brilliant, isn't it?)

Where BMW has said goodbye to the separately opening reverse for the BMW 5 Series Touring (WHY?), Rivian has taken over the idea. The lid opens completely, but if you want to load something small, you can also simply open the window of the Rivian R3.

Performance version: R3X

The version with three engines gets a separate name: R3X. 'X' must indicate that it is the performance version. We are curious how that will turn out. Usually 'performance' EVs are just a bit faster and, thanks to those extremely heavy battery packs, they still handle a winding back road with difficulty.

At Rivian they have opted for the 'Raptor treatment': a slightly cooler version, not faux-sporty. With three engines on board, performance will be more than adequate.

When will the Rivian R3 arrive?

It is not known when the Rivian R3 will come onto the market and what it will cost. The Rivian R2 is scheduled for 2026, so it will definitely be after that, especially since young EV manufacturers often never achieve their time planning goals.

Finally, a tip for Rivian: spread this news widely! Often we get 10 pre-teasers, 20 teasers, 5 spy shots and a few vague videos. Now we get from the Americans suddenly a few brand new models. But other than that: great work!

