Even if you wouldn't say it immediately: the Rivian R2S is completely new and is more accessible than the previous models. It also gets a little brother: the R3!

The switch to electric offers opportunities for new companies. The well-known Tesla story, for example. Rivian is also making good progress now that the company has finally launched their R1T pickup and R1S SUV. That pair is Rivian's Model S. It shows what the company has to offer, but is still on the expensive side. The fact that these two got the ball rolling means that a cheaper model can now be purchased. Rivian's Model 3 is here and it's called Rivian R2S. We have some initial information about it, although we expect more information (and pictures!) as soon as possible.

Rivian R2S

The Rivian R2S as a whole looks quite familiar. We can be brief about the styling: it is an almost identical car to the larger R1S. The recognizable styling, with the large light bar and pill-shaped headlights, makes the R2S actually look like an R1S printed in A5 format. That does a lot with the space, although it is still quite a large SUV. Above all, it does the right thing with the price. We'll come back to that in a moment.

As mentioned, you should not necessarily call the R2S small, because it is 4,715 mm long, 1,700 mm high and the wheelbase is 2,935 mm. Compared to the R1S, it is small, because it is 5,100 mm long and 1,837 mm high, with a wheelbase of 3,075 mm. The smaller R2S doesn't sacrifice much in terms of numbers, as the driving range is more than 300 miles and the fastest R2S sprints from 0 to 60 mph in under three seconds.

Gadgets

The Rivian R2S also seems to have the Fisker Ocean in its sights. The Ocean caused a sensation with its California Fashion, where you can lower all the windows (including the rear window) for a nice breeze in the cabin. The R2S can do that too. Rivian is also proud of a new feature: there is a flashlight in the driver's door that you can remove from the door trim. Useful! The R2S is a five-seater and all seats, including the front seats, can be completely flat for sleeping. Really a kind of adventure car, then.

Price

As mentioned, the Rivian R2S may be slightly cheaper: the basic version will cost around $45,000. That is good news, because it ensures that the R2S immediately enters a competitive part of the market. And it means you can get the fun of the big R1 models for a lot less money.

2026

The Rivian R2S is scheduled for 2026 and, as other brands do, you can pre-order it for $100. Then you have already insured your R2S for that time.

Rivian R3

And it doesn't stop there: Rivian is also unveiling the R3, which is an even smaller model. CEO RJ Scaringe calls the R3 more of a kind of playful crossover. However, because the news today mainly includes the R2S, for now the R3 remains only some pictures and the promise that we will talk about it later. However, expect that the R3 could become a nice price pack in an even lower segment.

R3X

Oh yes, and Rivian will make creative use of the small R3's 'playfulness' with the R3X, a kind of sports version and special edition based on the R3. The R3 will be delivered after the R2S, so sometime in 2026 or 2027.

