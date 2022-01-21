There Rivian is a US car manufacturer specializing in off-road cars pick-up fully electric founded in 2009. The company’s mission is to launch cars on the market that meet the so-called sustainable transport. The main office a Plymouth in Michiganas well as Normal Illinois, San Jose and Irvine California and the United Kingdom.

Rivian R1T “Launch edition” features

Rivian R1T “Launch edition”. The first product of the US house is the R1T pick-up. This vehicle is built to tackle, beyond the roads we travel every day, the rough and dirty roads in off-road vehicles. All-wheel drive e four electric motors make it a full-fledged competitor of the legendary 4 × 4 Toyota, Jeep and Land Rover.

Rivian R1T “Launch edition” an electric pickup

Mechanical technology, in addition to electronic technology, is at the center of the project and sees the torque vectoring, which is the system that succeeds in neutralize oversteer and understeer to help keep the vehicle stable and responsive during rough maneuvers, in extreme conditions such as off-road and snow.

The vehicle weighs 2.7 tons which for this market segment is average. The towing capacity, which is practically double the total weight of the pick-up, is impressive. R1T can forge up to 5,000 kg.

Rivian R1T chassis

The chassis of the Rivian R1T it is made of aluminum alloy, very high strength steel and carbon fiber. These components are developed to achieve greater safety.

The center of gravity is low, as it must be for any vehicle that wants to venture into extreme slopes. To help further improve safety, a range of driver assistance features are standard on every Rivian vehicle.

Chassis with electric pick-up motor and battery pack

Rivian R1T Suspension and suspension

The Rivian R1T features an all-new suspension system set-up. The air suspension Rivian’s independents allow one vertical adjustment of over 15 cm to optimize vehicle ride height for improved handling, comfort, aerodynamics and stability.

The automatic height leveling Gear also balances your vehicle for better handling when towing heavy loads, given the vehicle’s enormous capacity.

Rivian Electric Pickup Assembly Line

The Rivian R1T features a “Active damping”, which monitors the road and driver inputs every 5 milliseconds to, in turn, adjust the suspension. This feature is very useful for absorbing impact on uneven ground and always maintaining maximum grip.

In addition, the House has developed a system of electro-hydraulic roll control. This replaces a mechanical anti-roll bar for more flexibility in your vehicle’s response.

Rivian electric motor

The electric propulsion system used on the R1T consists of a four-engine of manufacture Rivian. This is composed of double engine, one for the front axle, the other pair for the rear.

Double electric motor on single axis of the Rivian electric pick-up

The double front thruster allows you to deliver a power of well 211 hp and 281 Nm of bent tilesa, for single engine. At the rear, the other two engines deliver 213 hp and 336 Nm of a couple, each.

This combination allows the Rivian R1T to have all the energy it needs to tackle the paths for which it was built.

Performance is for it 0 to 100 km / h in 3 seconds about and can reach the maximum speed of 200 km / h.

Electric pickup battery range

The traction battery pack is of the latest generation and Rivian has chosen Samsung as a supplier for this key component. The electric pick-up batteries are designed and tested for both extreme hot and cold temperatures. Optimized thermal control allows towing of up to 11,000 lbs on steep slopes.

On battery performance, especially for the launch version, we don’t have much news. What is certain is that the autonomy will be of 500 km. This figure is not exorbitant but is absolutely affected by the tonnage of the vehicle.

Rivian R1T electric pick-up battery platform

The recharge quick CC it is high power to over 200 kW, suitable for minimizing charging times while remaining efficient in extreme situations. Furthermore, thanks to a special algorithm, developed by the manufacturer, the system is designed to adapt and optimize performance based on charging habits, driving behavior and climatic conditions.

Driving modes and regenerative braking

There are three driving modes that can be selected to help the driver cope with any roughness.

All-Purpose, Sport and Preserves. With these three options, the vehicle can improve the set-up, making the pick-up higher or lower from the ground. They share the torque in the most suitable way so as to make driving easier without loss of grip or sudden slips that would stop the adventure.

Max, High and Medium are the other three modes available. These three relate to regenerative braking, a system that helps the battery recover part of that power output.

Rivian pick-up interior, technology and safety

The interior of the Pick-up boasts a evolved infotaimen systemt that sees a large central screen, together with the one behind the steering wheel, for driving functions. Android auto, Apple car play, maps and many other functions can be controlled from the central display. For it smaller screen behind the steering wheel can be viewed gear, speed and all the classic information, but also you can see it outside the vehicle. As? Well, thanks to the various cameras that are placed in the car.

The system Driver + Asad is a feature that the Rivian puts on board for better performance, this allows automatic control of speed and steering.

Interior of the pick-up

The other versions of the electric pickup

RT & RS model. From the hottest to the coldest places, from 54 ° C to -31 ° C, our battery system was built to explore.

Below we forward the technical data sheet for subsequent versions that will see the light in January 2022.

Rivian pick-up R1T data sheet in three versions: Launch Edition, Explore and Adventure.

Battery 105 kWh 135 kWh 180 kWh Power 300 kW (402 HP) 562 kW (754 HP) 522 kW (700 hp) Couple 560 Nm 1120 Nm 1120 Nm Autonomy (R1T) 370+ km 480+ km 640+ km Autonomy (R1S) 390+ km 500+ km 660+ km Max speed 201 km / h 201 km / h 201 km / h Acceleration 0–100 km / h 4.9 s 3 s 3.2 s

Price of the Rivian R1T

The price? The Rivian R1T will be sold, just for now, in Launch Edition version who will have the price of 75,000 dollars. Instead, starting from January 2022 the American house will introduce the version base of the pick-up, call Explore. This will cost 63,000 dollars. Together it will also be possible to buy the Adventure which is the most equipped model version, a $ 75,000.

Rivian electric pickup R1T VIDEO

In 2017, Rivian announced the construction of an electric SUV (R1S) and this electric pickup (R1T), on a platform that executives say could be modified for future vehicles or adopted by other companies.

Photo Rivian R1T electric pickup

