It is never too late for the recall time. This time the protagonist was Riviana US start-up and Tesla’s rival promise in the electric vehicle segment, which was forced to issue a recall for about 500 examples of the R1T battery pick-up 2022 in the United States due to an airbag malfunction. According to NHTSA, the government body that deals with safety on US roads, the airbags may not deactivate when a child is sitting in the front passenger seat.

Rivian, while reassuring that he is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the problem, has indicated that he will proceed with the replacement of the front passenger seat in recalled vehicles. The US start-up is contacting owners of electric pickups affected by the recall to inform them of the problem and to explain that babies and children should not travel in the front passenger seat until the seat replacement is complete. Clearly, all replacement operations will be free for vehicle owners, with the costs incurred by the supplier of Rivian seats: the problem that forced the US company to issue the recall is due to defects that emerged during the production of the seat by suppliers.