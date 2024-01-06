Rivian did not close its 2023 in the best possible way. In the last quarter of the year that has just ended, the American giant missed the set objectives: overall the company delivered 13,972 vehicles in the quarter ended December 31st, 10% in less than the previous quarter, and above all lower than the estimates of 14,430 registrations. The actions of Rivian thus fell by approximately 6% in pre-market trading.

The factors of the decline

According to the company, there are two main causes for this decrease: increasingly fierce competition and increasingly higher interest rates. In particular, the high interest rates in the United States have led to an increase in monthly payments for electric vehicles, making them less affordable, and at the same time the debut of Tesla Cybertruck has driven away some of the interest in the Rivian R1T in the electric pick-up segment.

Production up

But if the sales estimates were disregarded, the same cannot be said of those relating to production: data in hand, in fact, Rivian produced 17,541 vehicles in the last three months of the year just ended, up 7.5% compared to the previous quarter. A figure that helped bring annual production to 57,232 units, thus exceeding the forecast of 54,000.