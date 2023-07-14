In the end, Rivian did not team up with VDL, but they still got a nice pocket money.

You would think that an American manufacturer of pick-ups and SUVs would have no business in the Netherlands, but it did Rivian his arrows aimed at Born. In fact, everything was already pretty much in cans and jugs.

Rivian would have been a great customer for VDL, because it is a company with a lot of potential. Of course, a start-up always involves uncertainty, but Rivian is not just any start-up. VDL also has talks with companies that are less promising.

The deal with Rivian ultimately fell through, but guess what? VDL still received €85 million from the Americans. This amount is mentioned in the annual accounts, although it is not stated who the generous giver is. However, sources around VDL report that it is about Rivian. Management song Paul van Vuuren also hinted at this.

This is a compensation “for a share transaction that did not come about,” the annual report states. In other words: Rivian was about to take over VDL, but that party was canceled at the last minute.

The deal with Rivian is not VDL’s only failed deal, as a result of which they are still without a new client. Talks are currently underway and a letter of intent has been signed. But a signature is not worth a bag, as it turns out. Although in the case of Rivian, the VDL still yielded € 85 million.

Source: AD

This article Rivian paid VDL 85 million for breach of contract appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Rivian #paid #million #VDL #breach #contract