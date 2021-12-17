Last year, Rivian announced that they are working on something more than just the R1T and R1S. Amazon aimed an order of 100,000 electric vans their way. Today, the American start-up announced that the first copies of the Rivian EDV will be delivered this month.

The full name of the van is Rivian EDV 700, where the number refers to the storage space in cubic feet (about 19.8 cubic meters). At the beginning of 2022, a shorter and narrower version will also be called EDV 500, with a volume of approximately 14.1 cubic meters. CNet reports that the range of the EDV 700, according to the American EPA test method, is 323 kilometers. Further specs are not yet known.

The introduction of the Rivian EDV coincides with the announcement that the company will set up a new factory in the US state of Georgia. Currently, the brand’s cars, including the EDV, are built at their plant in Normal, Illinois. Rivian is also in talks with VDL Nedcar in Born in Limburg, although neither party is revealing anything about this.

Rivian EDV delivery van for Amazon